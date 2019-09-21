Conewago Elementary School hosts its 51st annual Country Fair

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Conewago Elementary School’s 51st annual Country Fair is being held Saturday.

Presented by the school’s PTO, the Country Fair will be held on the school grounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair has carnival games, crafts, bounce houses, a petting zoo, and the faculty sack race, which is a crowd favorite.

Photos provided by Lower Dauphin SD

The PTO says there will be food trucks to suit any appetite.

Admission to the Country Fair is free. Proceeds from all sales benefit Conewago Elementary students in the form of books, field trips, supplies, assemblies and other needs throughout the school year.

This is the Conewago PTO’s biggest fundraiser of the year.