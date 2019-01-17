Local

Congressman Tom Marino retiring next week

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 12:51 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 05:22 PM EST

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, a five-term Republican congressman who represents a large part of central and northern Pennsylvania, is resigning next week. 

Marino said in a statement Thursday that he is taking a job in the private sector. He said his last day will be Wednesday.

Marino, 66, was elected to a fifth term in November. His 12th congressional district locally includes Perry, Mifflin, and Juniata counties.

A former county and federal prosecutor, Marino also co-chaired Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Pennsylvania. Trump nominated him to become the nation's drug czar in 2017, but Marino withdrew his name from consideration due to a critical illness in his family.

His withdrawal followed reports that Marino played a key role in passing a bill that weakened the federal government's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

Governor Tom Wolf must schedule a special election to fill the remainder of Marino's term.

