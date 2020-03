HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township supervisors gave their manager permission to sign a notice to proceed with construction of a new Hershey Community Center.

The $32 million facility will have three pools, a fitness center, meeting space, and other amenities.

Demolition of the old facility will begin soon. Construction of the new center will take about 22 months.

There will be a public meeting in the next few weeks to talk about possible changes to the project.