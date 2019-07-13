Construction on I-83 expected to impact weekend commute

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Roadwork on Interstate 83 in Dauphin and Cumberland counties is expected to impact thousands of drivers over the next few days.

Left northbound and southbound lanes were closed late Friday night between Exit 41-A on Route 581 and the South Bridge. PennDot says the closure is part of a long-term project to rehab and repave a section of the interstate between Yellow Breeches Creek and the John Harris Memorial Bridge.

Construction is expected to continue through early Monday.