Controversy brews over stormwater prevention program

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Two municipalities in Franklin County are refusing to comply with a state program aimed at cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Critics argue the MS4 stormwater prevention program’s requirements for each municipality aren’t measured correctly and are a waste of money.

“There’s no one that wants to drink dirty water or breathe dirty air. No one,” said Rep. Dan Moul, (R) Adams County.

Regardless of his support of clean environments, Moul is an opponent of the state’s MS4 stormwater prevention program. “We’re taking arrows made out of taxpayer dollars and shooting them into the dark,” he said.

Greencastle and Antrim Township have both decided not to comply with the program, a decision Moul believes other jurisdictions should follow.

He says an example that shows inaccuracy is a model the DEP uses in determining the amount of sediment municipalities are required to have removed from their streams.

For Greencastle, that means having to cut 94,000 pounds of sediment from their streams by 2023, costing almost $2 million according to the Chesapeake Bay Journal.

That raises the question of what program opponents would want to see changed.

“Get empirical data. Now you can send your samples to Penn State and a myriad of other testing facilities and you can find out exactly what’s in your water,” Moul said.

Officials could be fined, though Moul believes that is a small price for a potentially better solution.

Moul anticipates holding a hearing in the spring to determine the best direction for the program.