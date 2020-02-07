Convicted dealer charged in 2nd drug overdose death

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been arrested for a fatal drug overdose in Newberry Township in 2017.

Jayre L. Jackson, 24, is charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance.

Newberry Township police say Jackson sold drugs to a 27-year-old man who died of an overdose in his home on Dec. 9, 2017.

Jackson is already serving a state prison sentence of 4.5 to 10 years. Court records indicate he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug dealing charges resulting from a Dec. 5, 2017, drug overdose death in Upper Allen Township, in Cumberland County.