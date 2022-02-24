HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Scranton has been indicted by a federal grand jury on escape charges.

According to a press release, Jimmy Cantelmo, 33, of Scranton was indicted on Feb. 23. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 16, 2022, Cantelmo escaped from the custody of the Capital Pavilion Residential Reentry Center in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.

Cantelmo was previously convicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking for a Minor.

The penalty for this offense is five years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following the imprisonment, as well as a fine.

Cantelmo is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.