Cooling centers open in Cumberland & Lancaster Counties

(WHTM) — In order to combat the excessive heat, multiple locations are acting as cooling centers across Cumberland and Lancaster Counties. The locations are as follows:

Cumberland County

  • Amelia Givin Library 114 N Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs
  • Bosler Memorial Library 158 West High Street, Carlisle
  • Coy Public Library 73 West King Street, Shippensburg
  • Fredricksen Library 100 N. 19th Street, Camp Hill
  • New Cumberland Library 1 Benjamin Plaza, New Cumberland
  • Simpson Library 16 N. Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg

For hours and more information on Cumberland County cooling centers visit the link here.

Lancaster County

  • Columbia Senior Center, Columbia United Methodist Church 510 Ealnut Street, Columbia
  • Elizabethtown Area Senior Center 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown
  • Lancaster Rec Senior Center 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster
  • Lititz Senior Center, Lititz United Methodist Church 201 East Market Street, Lititz
  • SACA Senior Center 545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster
  • Next Gen Senior Center 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville
  • Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center 33 East Farnum Street, Lancaster

For hours and more information on Lancaster County cooling centers visit the link here.

