Cooling centers open in Cumberland & Lancaster Counties

(WHTM) — In order to combat the excessive heat, multiple locations are acting as cooling centers across Cumberland and Lancaster Counties. The locations are as follows:

Cumberland County

Amelia Givin Library 114 N Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs

Bosler Memorial Library 158 West High Street, Carlisle

Coy Public Library 73 West King Street, Shippensburg

Fredricksen Library 100 N. 19th Street, Camp Hill

New Cumberland Library 1 Benjamin Plaza, New Cumberland

Simpson Library 16 N. Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg

For hours and more information on Cumberland County cooling centers visit the link here.

Lancaster County

Columbia Senior Center, Columbia United Methodist Church 510 Ealnut Street, Columbia

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown

Lancaster Rec Senior Center 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster

Lititz Senior Center, Lititz United Methodist Church 201 East Market Street, Lititz

SACA Senior Center 545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster

Next Gen Senior Center 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville

Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center 33 East Farnum Street, Lancaster

For hours and more information on Lancaster County cooling centers visit the link here.