Cooling centers open in Cumberland & Lancaster Counties

(WHTM) — In order to combat the excessive heat, multiple locations are acting as cooling centers across Cumberland and Lancaster Counties. The locations are as follows:
Cumberland County
- Amelia Givin Library 114 N Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs
- Bosler Memorial Library 158 West High Street, Carlisle
- Coy Public Library 73 West King Street, Shippensburg
- Fredricksen Library 100 N. 19th Street, Camp Hill
- New Cumberland Library 1 Benjamin Plaza, New Cumberland
- Simpson Library 16 N. Walnut Street, Mechanicsburg
For hours and more information on Cumberland County cooling centers visit the link here.
Lancaster County
- Columbia Senior Center, Columbia United Methodist Church 510 Ealnut Street, Columbia
- Elizabethtown Area Senior Center 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown
- Lancaster Rec Senior Center 525 Fairview Avenue, Lancaster
- Lititz Senior Center, Lititz United Methodist Church 201 East Market Street, Lititz
- SACA Senior Center 545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster
- Next Gen Senior Center 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville
- Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center 33 East Farnum Street, Lancaster
For hours and more information on Lancaster County cooling centers visit the link here.