851 infected, 11 dead from coronavirus in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Health has confirmed that there are 207 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 851 in 40 counties.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 851 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 8,643 patients who have tested negative.

The department is reporting 11 deaths so far due to coronavirus



Governor Wolf has ordered all Pennsylvania schools to close for another week through at least April 6. He has also issued a stay at home order for the hardest-hit counties.

They’re mostly in the eastern part of the state in the Philadelphia area with the exception of Allegheny and Monroe counties.