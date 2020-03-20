1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Baptist York Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Shippensburg First Church of God St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Coronavirus cases could pass 200 in Pennsylvania

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania could climb above 200 when the Department of Health releases their latest numbers at noon on Friday.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Johns Hopkins University is listing 206 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.​


The latest numbers from the Department of Health, released Thursday, has the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania at 185. ​


So far in the Midstate, there is one case in Adams County, 11 cases in Cumberland County, two in Lancaster County, one in Lebanon County, and two in York County.​


Montgomery County remains the hardest hit with 47 cases, followed by Philadelphia County with 33. ​


There have been 1,608 patients who have tested negative. ​


On Wednesday, the first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania was announced, which was an adult from Northampton County.​

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss