Coronavirus cases could pass 200 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania could climb above 200 when the Department of Health releases their latest numbers at noon on Friday.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Johns Hopkins University is listing 206 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.​



The latest numbers from the Department of Health, released Thursday, has the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania at 185. ​



So far in the Midstate, there is one case in Adams County, 11 cases in Cumberland County, two in Lancaster County, one in Lebanon County, and two in York County.​



Montgomery County remains the hardest hit with 47 cases, followed by Philadelphia County with 33. ​



There have been 1,608 patients who have tested negative. ​



On Wednesday, the first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania was announced, which was an adult from Northampton County.​