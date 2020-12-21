Coronavirus cases forcing many Midstate busses off the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Coronavirus cases among public bus drivers are forcing many Midstate buses off the road.

This morning, there were 14 services alerts by Capital Area Transit (CAT), the bus agency that serves Harrisburg and surrounding areas.

CAT reported five operators were absent because of positive COVID-19 tests which are in addition to other previously scheduled absences and people who call in sick for other reasons.

“That creates challenges for us. The bus doesn’t drive itself and so we then have to prioritize which route can get service and we look at things like frequency of routes,” said Richard Farr, Executive Director Capital Area Transit.

Farr said this latest COVID-19 surge has impacted CAT’s staffing significantly more than the first surge early in the pandemic.