Coronavirus impact on pets

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Local veterinarians are getting calls from concerned clients wondering if their pets can be affected by COVID-19.

We talked to Veterinarian Doctor Diane Ford with “The Vetting Zoo” in Palmyra, Lebanon County, who said this new strain of coronavirus does not affect pets.

Dr. Ford did say it is affecting the cancellation of low-cost clinics but there’s still help out there.

“Veterinarians during this pandemic are considered essential because we are doctors on the front line of public health when it comes to animal humane interface. There are a number of diseases that animals get that can transmit to humans,” said Dr. Ford.

Dr. Ford is holding a vaccine clinic at The Vetting Zoo in Palmyra on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. She said the location has plenty of space outside so people can stay a safe distance apart while waiting to meet wth vets.