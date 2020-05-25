Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 473 new cases, 15 new deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 473 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 68,186.

According to the Department of Health, there are 5,139 dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 481 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 312,743 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 26% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,291 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,377 cases among employees, for a total of 16,668 at 578 distinct facilities in44counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,275 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 4,969 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening.