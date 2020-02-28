Coronavirus: Local stores selling out of respiratory masks amid rising fears

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As the deadly coronavirus continues to sweep the globe, local Home Depots and other stores are selling out of the N95 respirator mask.

ABC27 spoke with employees at two local Home Depot stores who confirmed they are all sold out of the N95 respirator mask.

An N95 respirator mask is a respiratory protective device designed to filter out airborne particles. According to the FDA, the N95 blocks 95% of very small (0.3 microns) test particles.

Following the growing coronavirus panic, people across the U.S. are rushing to stores and pharmacies to purchase the masks. They are hoping the mask will help protect them and their loved ones from contracting coronavirus if the outbreak continues.

Local Home Depot has 1 respirator left, no N95 masks #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/LQiJgDqPOW — CryptOTC (@_CryptOTC_) February 28, 2020

Rural communities freak out because of the coronavirus too. Local Home Depot pic.twitter.com/oMH2f3825T — 333 (@emma_easter) February 28, 2020

The FDA says even if the N95 mask if fitted properly, it does not completely eliminate the threat of illness or death.

Home Depot spokesperson Margaret Smith told ABC27 that supply chain teams are working hard to resupply stores nationwide as demands for the masks continue to soar.