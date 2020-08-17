Coronavirus pandemic could push back to school spending to record levels

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many of our daily lives, including how students will be learning this upcoming school year.

Some students will be in class and others will be online. Regardless of what option students are choosing, the pandemic could push back to school spending to record levels.

The National Retail Federation says parents with children in elementary through high school plan to spend nearly 790 dollars on average, which would top last years record of expected spending.

We have some tips for parents on how to save money while getting your children back to school. The first tip – shop now. Back to school sales end the first week in September.

Jenny Martin of the Southern Savers website also says buy extra supplies. “It’s going to save you a lot come spring when nothing is on sale.”

She says this time of year you’ll find prices that beat Black Friday on things like printers and computers. Some sites offer refurbished models, which can also help you save money.

Spend more for quality on some things like binders and bookbags. Some companies offer lifetime warranties.

The National Retail Federation says the coronavirus will affect back to school shopping for 88 percent of those surveyed, with many saying they plan to shop more online this year.

Top Stories: