Coroner: 2 of the 5 people killed after chain-reaction crash on PA Turnpike are from the Midstate

WESTMORELAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The Westmoreland County Coroner said two of the five people killed after a multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike were from the Midstate.

The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the five victims as:

Shuang Qing Gpheng, 58, of Flushing, New York

EileenZelis Aria, 35, of Bronx, New York

Jaremy Vazqvez, 9, of Bronx, New York

Dennis L. Kehler, 48, of Lebanon

Daniel Kepner, 53, of Lewistown.

Kepner and Kehler were UPS Drivers who were driving in a tractor-trailer together from Harrisburg.

UPS released a statement about their deaths.

Sadly, UPS confirms the identities of two of our drivers who are victims of this tragic incident. Daniel Kepner, age 53, had 5 years of service, and, Dennis Kehler, age 48, had 28 years of service. Both were driving together in a tractor trailer vehicle out of our Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, operating center. Our drivers will be missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families. This is all of the information available at this time.



The victims were killed and 60 others were hurt early Sunday morning when a loaded bus went out of control on a hill and rolled over, setting off a chain reaction that involved three tractor-trailers and a passenger car.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.