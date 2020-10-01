Coroner announces causes of death in Williamstown fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin Coroner announced Thursday that the two teens who died in a fire earlier in the week inhaled too much smoke and suffered burns.
Graham Hetrick ruled that the deaths of Logan Mitchell, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old girl were accidental.
The fire damaged several homes and an office building in the first block of East Market Street before it was extinguished by firefighters.
State police said they are unable to determine the cause of the blaze but are continuing to investigate the fatal incident.
