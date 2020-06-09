Coroner called after blasts destroy building, damage truck

Closings & Delays
COOPERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A coroner was called after several reported explosions that destroyed a building and the trailer from a tractor-trailer in eastern Pennsylvania.

Dozens of firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the scene in Lower Milford Township shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lehigh County coroner confirmed that his office was also called to the scene.

Neighbors reported a blast that shook their homes and seeing black smoke rising from the scene as well as the sound of fireworks going off.

