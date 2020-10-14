Coroner called to crash on I-81 South in Southampton Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles near mile marker 30 on I-81 South in Southampton Township Tuesday night, emergency dispatch said.

First responders are on the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

