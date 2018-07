Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) - - The coroner's office has been called to the scene of a crash earlier this evening.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lewisberry Road and Jug Road.

Over half a dozen police and fire and rescue units were also dispatched.

York County 911 tweeted drivers are advised to "avoid the area."

