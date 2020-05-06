Coroner criticizes Dept. of Health in facebook post

Cumberland County, Pa. (WHTM) – A post on the Cumberland County Coroner Facebook page, questioning how the Pa. Department of Health is handling COVID-19, has been shared nearly 2,000 times.

The post says, “Sadly we must report we have had 31 Corona Virus Deaths reported to our office. 14 of which are from one nursing home. The Doctor at that nursing home has asked the Department of Health to test everyone in that nursing home so he can get a handle on how to deal with it however the Department of Health refuses to do so. Is the DOH really acting in the best interest of all Pennsylvanians?”

There are over 200 comments on the post.

Abc27 reached out the Department of Health for a response to the post.

“For people who are in a long-term care facility, where there are cases or a number of cases occurring, it is not necessary to test every single person. The infection control specialists at the facility can operate as if a wing, or floor, or entire facility are probable cases. As this explains, there would be no need to test the entire facility, as the facility can be assumed to have probable cases,” said a Pa. Department of Health Spokesperson.

The Department of Health says it is working to assist coroners across the state with the needs they have.

According to the Department of Health, 2,029 of the deaths in Pennsylvania have occurred in long-term care facilities, which is more than 67% of the total 3,012 deaths in Pennsylvania from COVID-19.

Cumberland County Coroner Charles Hall did not want to comment on the Pa. Department of Health’s response to the Facebook post.