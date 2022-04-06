CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to county dispatch, the coroner’s office has responded to a scene in New Cumberland on the 1200 block of Bridge Street.

On Wednesday, emergency dispatch and crews were sent to the scene.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

As of 8:18 a.m., there are few details on what occurred or the number of people involved. abc27 expects to learn more later on Wednesday. New Cumberland Police are the investigating agency for the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.