DA confirms four dead in early morning Steelton house fire

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are on the scene of a house fire that left four dead on the 400 block of S Front Street in Steelton, PA.

According to Dauphin County District Attorney, Fran Chardo, four people were killed during the incident which started in the early morning hours Friday. Authorities say the scene is under control.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

Police have yet to identify the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and online.