Correctional officer charged with oppression, assault

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former correctional officer at the Adams County Prison is accused of taking advantage of that position when authorities say he mistreated an inmate.

Nicholas J. Sekela, 54, of Gettysburg, is charged via summons with official oppression, simple assault, and harassment.

Video cameras recorded Sekela pepper spraying the handcuffed inmate in the face while the inmate was standing calmly, causing the inmate to fall to the floor, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police.

The inmate “was never observed resisting, attempting to harm others or himself, damaging property, committing a crime, or attempting to escape,” police wrote in the complaint.

The inmate told authorities that Sekela sprayed him without any verbal commands. He said the effects of the spray lasted two days.

“Multiple attempts to interview CO Sekela were unsuccessful,” police wrote in the complaint.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said the prison is staffed by “conscientious professionals who perform in their various roles in an exceptional manner each and every day.”

“This one isolated action by a rogue former employee should not be meant to construe the facility in any other way,” Sinnett said in a statement.