Counselors available for students after Gettysburg High School senior dies

Grief counselors will be available Monday for students and staff mourning the loss of a Gettysburg High School Senior who was killed in a car crash on Friday.

Faith Boone, 18, was killed Friday afternoon in Mount Joy Township when the car she was riding in was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Hoffman Road and Speelman Klinger Road.

According to State Police, Faith was a passenger in a car driven by 19-year-old Jeffrey Gohr.

Police say Gohr failed to stop at the intersection and the vehicle was struck in the passenger side by another vehicle.

Witnesses told ABC27 News the crash caused the car to flip over.

Boone was pronounced dead at the scene. Gohr was flown to York Hospital with serious injuries.

Boone was a student at Gettysburg High School.

In a statement, the district says their thoughts and prayers are with Faith's family and friends during this extremely difficult time.