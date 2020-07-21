Country Time helping the ‘littlest entrepreneurs’ with bailout money for lemonade stands

When life gives you lemons…sometimes it’s hard to make lemonade.

That’s why Country Time is bailing out kids who can’t run their lemonade stands this year due to coronavirus.

The lemonade brand’s “Littlest Bailout” program will give $100 checks to winning applicants.

Country Time’s website says, “We know this will be a rough summer for lemonade stands. And if the big guys are getting bailed out, why shouldn’t we help the littlest entrepreneurs get the same treatment?”

To participate, children under 14-years-old have to write an essay about how they’d spend the money.

They also have to submit a photo of the lemonade stand sign they had planned to use.

Visit countrytimebailout.com to apply.

Top Stories: