Court Documents: Ephrata man took rifle from father, fired into group of men

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — It wasn’t fireworks, but gunshots heard ringing from an Ephrata neighborhood over the holiday weekend.

Four people were shot, and a father and son duo are behind bars.

A little before 2 a.m., Ephrata police arrived to the first block of Blackberry Lane finding six men outside the home of 43-year-old Mark Ivie Sr. and his 20-year-old son, Mark Ivie Jr. Four of those men had been shot.

Police said the altercation involved the popular messaging app, Snapchat.

According to court documents, a neighbor’s security footage shows Ivie Sr. standing outside with an assault rifle as Ivie Jr. spoke with the six men, holding a cellphone.

Police then say one of the men began fighting with Ivie Jr., pushing him to the ground and punching him in the face — that’s when they say Ivie Jr. took the rifle from his father, firing into the group of men.

Four of the victims were hospitalized, one has since been released.

Police have not commented on how Snapchat played a role, but say there was “a negative interaction” before the shootings.

Ivie Jr. is facing six counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Ivie Sr. was charged with conspiracy and supplying the weapon.