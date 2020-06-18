Court hearings continue as Health Department sues Carlisle Events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spring Carlisle Car Show continued normally for the second day, as the Department of Health took Carlisle Events to court.

After an hourlong hearing, there was no ruling. The state says the 100,000 visitors over the three-day event are increasing their risk of getting infected and spreading it to others.

Before arguments began Thursday, lawyers for the commonwealth said there was a conflict of interest for lawyers representing Carlisle Events.

However, deliberation continued as the department argued for an emergency injunction to shut the event down, which far exceeds the 250 person limit under the green phase.

This year, Mark Stewart, who represents Carlisle Events, says they estimate only 6,000 or 7,000 people per day.

“They’ve limited the number of vendors who come so that there’s one every third stall,” Stewart said. “They’ve taken all sorts of measures in terms of masks, gloves, cleaning, handwashing stations, social distancing.”

Judge Anne Covey repeatedly asked how the car show is any different than protests happening across the state.

Lawyers for the department recognized the dangers in both instances, but say the state can’t prevent people from protesting under the first ammendment.

“There’s no difference to walking around an indoor mall and walking into stores, as compared to walking around the 18-foot-wide aisles at the car show and looking at some of the retail items and the memorabilia that’s in some of the stalls,” Stewart said.

Stewart says the Department of Health is misapplying its order and only selectively enforcing it pointing out the car show is happening on 100 acres of land.

“Because Carlisle is operating in such a responsible way and in compliance with the order and the 50% limit, we feel confident that the operations right now are wholey consistent with public safety and responsibility,” Stewart said.

The court will reconvene on Friday at noon.