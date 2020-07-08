Covid-19 impacts Alzheimer’s patients living in nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Coronavirus has made it tough for people to visit their loved ones in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, especially when it comes to those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Experts say that separation can have a negative effect on the disease.

“Changes to the routine and the environment can have a negative effect on someone living with a diagnosis,” said Sara Murphy, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Chapter of Pennsylvania. “They can have an increased behavior, confusion, and agitation and we see that can really disrupt their everyday living.”

The Alzheimer’s Association says things like pictures, personal items and even using FaceTime can help people while they’re away from their family.

Depending on the person and the stage of their disease, talking about current events like the pandemic is not recommended.

“That can increase confusion which can escalate potential behavior issues for someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Murphy.

More information can be found here.