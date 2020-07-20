COVID-19 keeps cooling centers closed despite days of high temperatures

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Area Agency on Aging typically recommends people visit one of the county’s five senior centers to cool off during the summer months, but those are closed and the supply of free fans is low because of the pandemic.

“Typically we have our care managers check-in on people who are the most frail, each one on their caseload would have a few that they think would be particularly vulnerable so they would check in with those people at this time,” said Carol Davies, administrator of Lebanon County Area Agency on Aging.

The Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg is not open to the public, although volunteers are handing out plenty of water and food. LifePath Christian Ministries in York County is hoping to open its doors this week for people to escape the heat.

PPL Electric says if you’re staying home, there’s some tips and tricks to save money and stay cool, like closing blinds during the day.

“Another way you can keep your home cool and save energy is you can not use those heat-generating appliances like your washing machine, dishwasher, or your stove during the day and that will keep your home cool,” said Jane George of PPL Electric.

Susquehanna Township EMS says with the high heat and humidity, it makes it difficult to sweat the heat away, especially for the elderly.

“Day after day after day of being hot and you can’t get cooled down, it just builds up in your body,” said Don Kunst, executive director of Susquehanna Township EMS.

The department says even going on a drive with your car’s air conditioning can help regulate your body temperature.

“Use your fans but remember, when it gets really hot, you’re just sort of blowing around hot air so you want to take a cool cloth and put it around your neck, wipe yourself off, it always feels good and will dissipate and take away that heat, said

Susquehanna Township EMS says to drink plenty of water and supplement it with drinks that have electrolytes. If you’re showing signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, don’t hesitate to call 911.