Covid-19 positive at Penn Manor High School

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter addressed to family, superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter says another person at the high school has tested positive for Covid-19.

Leichliter says the school will not be closed at this time, although the school district has contacted the state Health Department, cleaned and disinfected areas near the person tested positive, and traced people who had close contact with that person.

Those people have been in communication with the district on next steps, which possibly include a 14-day quarantine.

Leichliter says that the person will not return to the high school until they have recovered, and all individuals considered to have had close contact with the individual in the school setting have been notified.

