Covid-19 presumptive positive at Sara Lindemuth/Anna Carter Primary School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township School District says that there is a presumptive positive at the Sara Lindemuth/Anna Carter Primary School.

District leaders say that a ‘School Closure Decision Matrix’ was used, which is based on guidance from the state Health Department and Center for Disease Controls to determine next steps. As a result, the district has decided to remain open.

The person who is presumed-positive is expected to follow isolation protocols before returning to school.

