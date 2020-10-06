Covid-19 presumptive positive at Sara Lindemuth/Anna Carter Primary School

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township School District says that there is a presumptive positive at the Sara Lindemuth/Anna Carter Primary School.

District leaders say that a ‘School Closure Decision Matrix’ was used, which is based on guidance from the state Health Department and Center for Disease Controls to determine next steps. As a result, the district has decided to remain open.

The person who is presumed-positive is expected to follow isolation protocols before returning to school.

