Coyotes in your neighborhood? Here’s what to know

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Coyotes can be found in every county in Pennsylvania, even around heavily populated areas of Erie, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

“They’re used to getting around people. They’re used to living with people,” wildlife education specialist Bob D’Angelo said. “They can adapt. You can have coyotes behind your house and not know it.”

Coyotes are nocturnal, active mostly at night. They’re omnivores, eating meat and vegetables.

“You don’t want to leave food outside. You don’t want to leave cat food or dog food outside. That could be a problem,” D’Angelo said. “You don’t want to leave garbage outside. You want to make sure your garbage is contained in a can and keep it in if you can if you know you have coyotes in the area.”

Adult male coyotes in Pennsylvania weigh 45 to 55 pounds. Females are smaller, weighing 35 to 40 pounds.

“He’s going to avoid you unless he has rabies, which is possible with some other mammals we have in Pennsylvania,” D’Angelo said.

Litters are born from mid-April to early May and litter sizes average from five to seven pups.

“This is the time when young coyotes are out here, coming out of the den and getting used to their surroundings.”

“Generally, it’s nothing to be concerned with. They’ll keep their distance and you want to keep your distance. Keep your pet on a leash.”

Pamphlets and brochures are available at the Pennsylvania Game Commission headquarters in Harrisburg or at any regional office.

“If you have a concern that you run into an aggressive coyote, you can give us a call in Harrisburg and we can possibly dispatch an officer to that location.”