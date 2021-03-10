Coyotes spotted in Hershey during breeding season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — There have been several sightings of coyotes Hershey area this week, leaving many people afraid, especially for their pets.

Coyotes are nocturnal animals, meaning they’re mostly active at night, but some people here in Hershey have been seeing them during the day.

Nathan Koch was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he saw a coyote on Front Street, just a few hundred feet from Hersheypark Drive.

“He was standing here and he had noticed the Canadian Geese down in the field and this is the old airport here and he was running down where the Geese were,” Koch said.

Koch says it was the first time he’s seen one.

“I’ve heard of them and I’ve heard them make noise at night, but I’ve actually never seen one, especially this close to Hersheypark,” Koch said.

Koch actually got video of the coyote crossing a busy Hersheypark Drive.

A bit alarmed, he wasn’t taking any chances with his dog.

“We have a small poodle at home and we made sure she was locked up last night just in case,” Koch said. “We went out with her when she went to the bathroom because I know they’re out and about now because of breeding season.”

Breeding season peaks in late February, early March. Bob D’Angelo with the Pennsylvania Game Commission says 80% of coyotes travel at night.

“I always say it’s the closest thing to a ghost. They’re there. You might not ever see one or around this time you could see them because the males are moving around,” D’Angelo said.

He says what Koch did with his dog is smart. Coyotes are opportunistic and they’ll prey on small dogs or cats.

“Another thing, you don’t want to leave pet food out either outside because then that’ll attract them and of course if your cat is out there it’s going to cause trouble,” D’Angelo said.

D’Angelo says licensed hunters can kill them virtually any day of the week. 40,000 coyotes are harvested every year in Pennsylvania.

If you see a coyote being aggressive or acting strangely, especially during the day, you can give the Game Commission a phone call at 717-787-4250.