CPR education bill headed governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Pennsylvania Senate has approved legislation to create curriculum standards for CPR training in high schools, sending the bill to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.

Sen. Tom Killion (R-Chester/Delaware) said his measure, Senate Bill 115, would ensure schools are providing the most current method of administering CPR, the hands-only technique, and give schools flexibility in how students are taught.

"Hands-on education is critical to providing effective CPR training," Killion said in a statement. "In passing this bill, Pennsylvania joins 38 other states in providing guidelines to ensure up-to-date standards for CPR education."

"Correctly performed, CPR saves countless lives every year," he added. "My legislation will ensure our high school students receive hands-only, state-of-the-art CPR training and education."