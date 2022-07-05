(WHTM) – A multi-vehicle accident is causing delays on I-83 northbound late Tuesday morning.

According to 511PA, the accident is near exit 39A: PA 114-Lewisberry Road. One driver told abc27 they were redirected off of the highway due to the crash.

Traffic cameras show slow moving traffic for several miles in the northbound lanes around 11:45 a.m.

It’s not known at this time how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.