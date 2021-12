MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A: crash has closed US Route 11 in Marysville, Perry County.

Pennslyvania State Police have said that two cars were involved. The crash on is US 11 in both directions between Valley Street and Schoolhouse Road. All lanes closed.

No word on injuries or casualties at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.