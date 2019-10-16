Crash closes I-81 near Grantville early Wednesday

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Both south and northbound lanes are closed on Interstate 81 near Grantville after a crash involving at least two tractor-trailers.
PennDOT said lanes are closed between exit 80 for PA 743 Grantville/Hershey and exit 89 for I-78 East Allentown.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday near exit 85 in the northbound lanes in East Hanover Township.
PennDOT said it involved at least two tractor-trailers and a car. At least one person was flown to the hospital.
State Police are currently investigating and closed the southbound lanes overnight while they reconstruct the scene.
