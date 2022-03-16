CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County.

According to PennDOT, Crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 52 – US 11/To Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 and Exit 52 – US 11/To Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76. All lanes closed.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Megan Ammermanhas said the road is closed due to a fuel leak that happened during the crash. State Police are also telling people to avoid the area.

No word on injuries or fatalities at this time.

This is a developing story.