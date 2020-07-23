Crash closes I-81 South in Dauphin County, diverts procession for fallen firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down part of I-81 Thursday afternoon and forced a planned procession for a fallen firefighter to reroute.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-81 near the Manada Hill/Hershey exit.
State police dispatchers say the crash involved two vehicles but had no confirmation on potential injuries. Photos show the tractor-trailer blocking both lanes of the highway.
The Southbound lanes of I-81 reopened just before 2 p.m., but the crash caused large back-ups and forced crews to re-route a planned procession for Halifax firefighter and tow-truck driver, 29-year-old Tyler Laudenslager.
Laudenslager was working on a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of I-78 in Berks County Tuesday night, when a driver careened across the highway, striking and killing him.
The procession started at the Reading Hospital and will end at the Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home in Millersburg, Dauphin County.
