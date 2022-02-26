UPDATE: As of 2:30 p.m. The crash has been cleared enough to allow traffic to flow as normal. However, there is a shoulder closed.

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed a busy stretch of I-83 north in Harrisburg.

The crash occurred on I-83 northbound between Exit 44A: PA 230 – 13TH ST and Exit 44B: 19TH ST. All lanes closed. According to PennDOT, this crash involves a tractor-trailer as well as one car.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

No word on the cause or if there are injuries related to the crash at this time

This is a developing story.