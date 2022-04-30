DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down a portion of Interstate 81 South and a ramp onto Interstate 83 in Dauphin County for hours on Saturday, April 30.

According to PennDOT, the crash was on I-81 southbound at Exit 70: I-83 SOUTH/US 322 EAST – HARRISBURG. There is a ramp closure. This was due to a tractor-trailer losing its load of large plastic rolls.

Clean-up took hours and motorists were told to avoid the area. Restrictions remained in place until late Saturday night.

From a traffic camera near the scene, it appeared that at least one tractor-trailer is involved. The traffic camera continued to show work on the road at 10 p.m. The road has since reopened as of Sunday, May 1.