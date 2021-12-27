Crash closes part of US 22/322 westbound in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of US 22/322 in Perry County on Monday, Dec. 27.

The crash happened on US 22 westbound between Exit: MIDWAY and Exit: PA 34 – NEWPORT/NEW BLOOMFIELD. All lanes closed.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, the crash involves a tractor-trailer and four cars.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.