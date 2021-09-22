Crash closes US 22 Eastbound at Exit 34 in Perry County

(WHTM) — In Perry County, a single-vehicle accident has closed Rt 322 Eastbound, according to PennDOT as of 1:18 p.m.

All eastbound traffic is currently detoured off at Newport Exit. One individual has been airlifted from the scene of the accident.

At this time, there is no confirmation on when traffic will resume.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Check 511PA’s website for traffic updates, as well.

