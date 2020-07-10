Crash in Perry County leaves mother dead and 6-year-old hospitalized

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Perry County Coroner, a crash took the life of a mother and sent her 6-year-old daughter to the hospital.

The coroner says the victim is 34-year-old Carrie Keifer from Cumberland County.

Police found her car partially submerged in Sherman’s Creek off Sheaffer’s Valley Road in Landisburg Thursday night around 9:15 p.m. Keifer was pronounced dead at the scene and her 6-year-old daughter was also in the car and was flown to the hospital.

State Police are investigating and asking anyone who may have seen the crash to come forward.

The current condition of the child is unknown.

