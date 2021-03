Correction: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect location of the crash. The error has been corrected.

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A horse and buggy crash has caused a road closure on Rt 11 (Ritner Hwy) from 533 to Cramer Rd in Southampton Township.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Cumberland County: Rt 11 (Ritner Hwy.) is closed from 533 to Cramer Rd due to a crash involving a horse and buggy. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Avoid the area. — Troopers Ammerman, Smith, & Myers (@PSPTroopHPIO) March 3, 2021

The conditions of those involved are unknown.

