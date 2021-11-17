Crash on I-81 southbound near Lebanon causes stretch of roadway to close

LEBANON Co. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer filled with 44,000 pounds of Coca-Cola products has overturned on I-81 southbound near Lebanon. The crash occurred between Exit 90: PA 72 – LEBANON and Exit 89: I-78 EAST – ALLENTOWN. All lanes closed.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to PennDOT Safety Officer Fritzi Schreffler, there is no word on injuries or how long the stretch of road will be closed.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.