Crash on I-81 southbound near Lebanon causes stretch of roadway to close

by: James Wesser

LEBANON Co. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer filled with 44,000 pounds of Coca-Cola products has overturned on I-81 southbound near Lebanon. The crash occurred between Exit 90: PA 72 – LEBANON and Exit 89: I-78 EAST – ALLENTOWN. All lanes closed.

According to PennDOT Safety Officer Fritzi Schreffler, there is no word on injuries or how long the stretch of road will be closed.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates

