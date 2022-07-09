LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down a portion of a busy stretch of highway in Lancaster County.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to 511PA, There is a crash on US 222 northbound between Exit: PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: PA 772 – BROWNSTOWN/ROTHSVILLE. All lanes are closed.

No word yet on injuries or what has caused the accident.