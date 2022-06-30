(WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of Pa. Route 283 near the Lancaster and Dauphin County border

According to 511Pa, there is a multi-vehicle crash on Pa. 283 westbound between Exit: PA 743 – Elizabethtown and Exit: PA 230/PA 341 -Toll House Road. All lanes are closed.

A traffic camera near the scene appears to show a car carrier truck blocking the westbound lanes.

There is no word on any potential injuries at this time.