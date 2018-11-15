Crashes, stuck cars and school buses around Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The wintry mess transitions from snow to ice, creating a traffic nightmare for commuters, school buses in and around Harrisburg.

At 4 p.m. long lines of cars surrounding the state capitol as many workers are trying to get out of the city.

Many that we spoke with were annoyed they weren't allowed to leave earlier.

Frustration also mounting with parents in surrounding school districts, as some kids got home hours later than expected.

We've received reports of school buses getting stuck in the mess, and parents are wondering why schools did not dismiss earlier.